Lake Nacimiento brush fire 100 percent contained, Cal Fire says

The Lynch Fire that broke out Friday near Lake Nacimiento and burned 73 acres was 100 percent contained by 8 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire reported.

The soft closure for Interlake Road also was lifted, Cal Fire said. Crews were expected to remain at the scene to mop up and construct containment lines.

The fire was reportedly caused by a broken trailer hitch dragging behind a commercial vehicle, Cal Fire spokesman Clint Bullard said Friday.

The hitch broke off, and its safety chains dragged behind the vehicle, sparking the fire, Bullard said.

Forward progress was stopped by 4 p.m. Friday.