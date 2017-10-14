Lake Nacimiento brush fire 100 percent contained, Cal Fire says

More Videos

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

Pause
Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California 1:22

Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp 0:40

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp

Drone flyover of recent California High-Speed Rail construction in Fresno 1:56

Drone flyover of recent California High-Speed Rail construction in Fresno

Watch moon jellies dance in the water at Monterey Bay Aquarium 0:43

Watch moon jellies dance in the water at Monterey Bay Aquarium

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:11

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------' 2:14

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------"

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:46

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide

Deputy finds these masked bandits hiding in Rocklin - and they are cute 0:23

Deputy finds these masked bandits hiding in Rocklin - and they are cute

  • Cal Fire responds to brush fire near Lake Nacimiento

    Cal Fire firefighters say the brush fire near Lake Nacimiento on October 13, 2017, was caused by a broken trailer hitch on a commercial vehicle.

Cal Fire firefighters say the brush fire near Lake Nacimiento on October 13, 2017, was caused by a broken trailer hitch on a commercial vehicle. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Cal Fire firefighters say the brush fire near Lake Nacimiento on October 13, 2017, was caused by a broken trailer hitch on a commercial vehicle. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Local

Lake Nacimiento brush fire 100 percent contained, Cal Fire says

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

October 14, 2017 04:37 PM

The Lynch Fire that broke out Friday near Lake Nacimiento and burned 73 acres was 100 percent contained by 8 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire reported.

The soft closure for Interlake Road also was lifted, Cal Fire said. Crews were expected to remain at the scene to mop up and construct containment lines.

The fire was reportedly caused by a broken trailer hitch dragging behind a commercial vehicle, Cal Fire spokesman Clint Bullard said Friday.

The hitch broke off, and its safety chains dragged behind the vehicle, sparking the fire, Bullard said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forward progress was stopped by 4 p.m. Friday.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California

View More Video