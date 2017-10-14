David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Asphalt work will affect Los Osos roads for next two months

October 14, 2017

A two-month project to lay asphalt on six stretches of road in Los Osos will begin Monday and continue through Dec. 12.

During that time, lane closures may occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., resulting in delays of up to 15 minutes, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

The following roads will be affected:

▪ Buckskin Drive from Los Osos Valley Road to north end

▪ Martingale Avenue from Buckskin Drive to Palomino Drive

▪ Palomino Drive from Los Osos Valley Road to north end

▪ Lariat Drive from Los Osos Valley Road to north end

▪ Tapidero Avenue from Lariat Drive to Sombrero Avenue

▪ Sombrero Avenue from Los Osos Valley Road to north end

The project is part of the county’s Annual Pavement Maintenance Plan.

Papich Construction Co. Inc. of Grover Beach was awarded a contract for $588,308 to perform the work.

