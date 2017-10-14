Asphalt work will affect Los Osos roads for next two months

A two-month project to lay asphalt on six stretches of road in Los Osos will begin Monday and continue through Dec. 12.
During that time, lane closures may occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., resulting in delays of up to 15 minutes, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
The following roads will be affected:
▪ Buckskin Drive from Los Osos Valley Road to north end
▪ Martingale Avenue from Buckskin Drive to Palomino Drive
▪ Palomino Drive from Los Osos Valley Road to north end
▪ Lariat Drive from Los Osos Valley Road to north end
▪ Tapidero Avenue from Lariat Drive to Sombrero Avenue
▪ Sombrero Avenue from Los Osos Valley Road to north end
The project is part of the county’s Annual Pavement Maintenance Plan.
Papich Construction Co. Inc. of Grover Beach was awarded a contract for $588,308 to perform the work.
