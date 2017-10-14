Candlelight vigil tonight at Mission Plaza will honor Las Vegas shooting victims

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo to honor those killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

The hourlong vigil is being hosted by Women’s March in San Luis Obispo, and organizers will read names and biographies of those killed in the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Musician Matthew Evans will perform at the event, and Cal Poly English professor emeritus Carol MacCurdy will read a poem.

The vigil intends to raise funds for Samantha Faranda, who lived in Cayucos for two years and whose father is a custodian at Baywood Elementary School in Los Osos.

Faranda was shot four times at the Route 91 Festival and is recovering in Las Vegas.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help Faranda. One was set up by her boss at Milestone Settlement in Las Vegas and the other was set up by Baywood Elementary School Principal Jennifer Dinielli.

“The purpose of this peaceful, non-political event is to support the victims and their families, to offer our help, and to pay respect to those who are no longer with us, and to offer condolences to their loved ones,” read the Facebook event page.