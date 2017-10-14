Home, several vehicles destroyed in early-morning blaze in Arroyo Grande

A motor home and several vehicles were destroyed in an early-morning fire Saturday in Arroyo Grande, officials said.

Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman said firefighters were able to save one house that was threatened. He said there was one injury related to the fire, a firefighter who was taken to the hospital by ambulance for heat-related overexertion and possible dehydration. The firefighter was treated and released and is resting comfortably, Lieberman said.

Crews responded after dispatch received a call at 4:57 a.m. Saturday reporting a fire on on South Traffic Way, near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Lieberman described the area as a “standard residential home with a bunch of stuff on the property.”

CalFire San Luis Obispo provided mutual aid, and a total of six engines, a water tender, a breathing support unit, an ambulance and several chief officers were on scene to fight the fire.

Lieberman said firefighters were aided by the early hour.

“We’re grateful, at that time the winds weren’t blowing off the ocean,” he said. “I’m glad it was earlier rather than later.”

Lieberman said the cause of the fire is unknown, but that the property was previously under review by City of Arroyo Grande code enforcement.