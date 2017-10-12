Where to donate locally to help the victims of California wildfires

The wildfires ravaging California have killed 29 people, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and burned more than 191,000 acres of land.

Here’s how you can help the victims of California’s wildfires.

Meathead Movers is collecting donations from Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the following Meathead Movers locations:

▪ Meathead Movers Mini Storage, 3600 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.

▪ Meathead Movers Mini Storage, 4744 N. El Capitan Ave., Fresno.

The donations will be taken to the Ryse Center in Richmond in Northern California, the company said. The center is asking for new toiletries, bedding, water, adult and child diapers, feminine hygiene products, underwear, socks and N95 face masks with filtration.

The city of San Luis Obispo has established a donation location at the City of SLO Corporation yard at 25 Prado Road, the city said. The area to drop off items is just inside the gate. There are signs designating where water and non-perishable items can be dropped off, as well as bins for clean clothing, toiletries, blankets and towels.

The yard is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and items will be taken to Northern California on Friday, Oct. 20. There is another donation location at 2385 Precision Drive in Arroyo Grande. That location is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And you can also help victims by buying local wine.

A group of Paso Robles-area wineries, coordinated by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, will donate $1 for every bottle sold through the end of the month to help those affected by the fires in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

At the end of the month, the funds from wine sales will be donated to three organizations working to help the stricken communities:

▪ Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund

▪ Community Foundation of Sonoma County’s Resilience Fund

▪ Community Foundation of Mendocino County

The wine alliance and the SLO Wine Country Association are also coordinating with other regional wine associations around the state to offer goods, services and lodging to wine-industry workers affected by the fires, with many details still being worked out.

Granada Hotel & Bistro will donate 50 percent of the sales of bottles of Northern California wines straight to those affected through gift cards and other direct methods, as well as 10 percent of bottles sold at The Station wine shop, from Oct. 15-31.

The two locations also will serve as drop-off locations for donations of supplies, which they’ll deliver to affected areas. Baby food, pet food, blankets, pillows, toiletries and phone chargers are most in need, organizers note.

Fundraising events are also being planned for both locations, though details have not yet been worked out.

A GoFundMe campaign called NorCAL Fire Relief from SLO County has been launched by Parker Sanpei on behalf of many businesses, wineries, resorts and restaurants in the area. Donations will be split equally between the same three organizations the Paso Wine campaign is benefiting.

The SLO Wine group has added a #CAWineStrong page to its website to help amplify other efforts and list ways supporters can contribute through member wineries.

Some individual wineries, such as Bella Luna Estate Winery, put out offers of help on social media for everything from equipment to trucks to a place to crash, while many expressed their sympathies.

The Sock Drawer in San Luis Obispo is also helping with relief efforts. The company will donate $1 for every order sold both in store and online through the end of October, according to a news release. Additionally, the store will send hundreds of pairs of socks to relief organizations, The Sock Drawer said.

Tribune contributor Sally Buffalo contributed to this report.