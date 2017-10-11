Our 5 favorite things to do in Arroyo Grande

1. Stroll through the Village

The Arroyo Grande Village is filled with cute-as-pie (and locally owned) boutiques, great restaurants, adorable festivals and special events, and it’s picturesque to boot. Its 171-foot-long swinging bridge crosses 40 feet above Arroyo Grande Creek and dates back to 1875. Also there a roosters everywhere, so how can you beat that?

The Village of Arroyo Grande along Grand Avenue. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

2. Grab a cone at Doc Burnstein’s

This local ice cream shop has been dreaming up creative flavors since 2003. One is literally called Straight to the Dentist. But if you have to pick just one, it’s got to be Motor Oil. The shop also has locations in San Luis Obispo and Orcutt.

A giant bowl of ice cream at Doc Burnstein’s. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

3. Take a drive out to Lopez Lake

This drive out to the east of town is seriously one of the prettiest you can get in the South County, as it meanders through farmland, hills, vineyards and estate homes, before ending at a sweet lake where you can zip-line, camp and rent paddleboards. Day trip anyone?

4. Eat at Ember Restaurant

Ember is still relatively new but in its short time has managed to gain almost cult-like status for its “wood-fired honest food.” Everyone we know is obsessed with it, including The New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle, both of which gave the restaurant glowing reviews.

An Ember pizza is topped with black trumpet mushroom, nettles, farm egg, smoky white sauce, pancetta, butternut squash and garden thyme. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

5. Play a game of pickleball at the Soto Sports Complex

Still haven’t picked up pickleball? Don’t worry — there are plenty of people at Arroyo Grande’s Soto Sports Complex willing to help you get your pickle on.