Our 5 favorite things to do in Arroyo Grande

1. Stroll through the Village
The Arroyo Grande Village is filled with cute-as-pie (and locally owned) boutiques, great restaurants, adorable festivals and special events, and it’s picturesque to boot. Its 171-foot-long swinging bridge crosses 40 feet above Arroyo Grande Creek and dates back to 1875. Also there a roosters everywhere, so how can you beat that?
2. Grab a cone at Doc Burnstein’s
This local ice cream shop has been dreaming up creative flavors since 2003. One is literally called Straight to the Dentist. But if you have to pick just one, it’s got to be Motor Oil. The shop also has locations in San Luis Obispo and Orcutt.
3. Take a drive out to Lopez Lake
This drive out to the east of town is seriously one of the prettiest you can get in the South County, as it meanders through farmland, hills, vineyards and estate homes, before ending at a sweet lake where you can zip-line, camp and rent paddleboards. Day trip anyone?
4. Eat at Ember Restaurant
Ember is still relatively new but in its short time has managed to gain almost cult-like status for its “wood-fired honest food.” Everyone we know is obsessed with it, including The New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle, both of which gave the restaurant glowing reviews.
5. Play a game of pickleball at the Soto Sports Complex
Still haven’t picked up pickleball? Don’t worry — there are plenty of people at Arroyo Grande’s Soto Sports Complex willing to help you get your pickle on.
Comments