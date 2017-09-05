Margarita Fire expected to be fully contained Tuesday night

The Margarita Fire is 80 percent contained, and full containment is expected by Tuesday night, Cal Fire said Tuesday morning.
Pozo Road is still closed from Rinconada to River Road, though that closure may lift later today, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. The fire has burned about 120 acres.
Crews are working in “extremely steep terrain,” Cal Fire said.
The fire sparked Sunday evening after a weeklong heat wave in San Luis Obispo County.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments