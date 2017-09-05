A wildfire that started along West Pozo Rd. Sunday evening grew to 120 acres by Monday morning. The fire is approximately 80% contained as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. An early morning fire retardant drop seen along the edge of the roadway.
Margarita Fire expected to be fully contained Tuesday night

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

September 05, 2017 8:25 AM

The Margarita Fire is 80 percent contained, and full containment is expected by Tuesday night, Cal Fire said Tuesday morning.

Pozo Road is still closed from Rinconada to River Road, though that closure may lift later today, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms. The fire has burned about 120 acres.

Crews are working in “extremely steep terrain,” Cal Fire said.

The fire sparked Sunday evening after a weeklong heat wave in San Luis Obispo County.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

