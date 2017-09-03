More Videos

  Tour a DSRV submarine at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum

    The Morro Bay Maritime Museum intermittently offers tours of a Deep Submerge Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) submarine located on the Embarcadero. These tours happened over Labor Day weekend.

Local

Morro Bay submarine tours offer glimpse into the past

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

September 03, 2017 7:56 PM

The Martime Museum of Morro Bay is occasionally offering tours of the Deep Submerge Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) on the Embarcadero in Morro Bay.

Launched in the early 1970s, the 50-foot Avalon was designed to rescue crew members of downed submarines. It’s one of two deep submergence rescue vehicles built by the United States. Tours were offered over the Labor Day weekend.

The next DSRV tours are scheduled for during the Morro Bay Harbor Festival on Oct. 7.

The Central Coast Maritime Museum Association, a nonprofit, preserves and interprets the maritime history of Central California and beyond. Its mission is to provide an educational venue for maritime history, science and technology.

