Brush fire burning near Santa Margarita Lake — ‘We’ve got a big one’

Update, 5:45 p.m.
West Pozo Road is closed at Las Pilitas Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Original story:
A brush fire that started burning near Santa Margarita Lake has already scorched between 50 and 100 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. and is burning on Pozo Road near the southeast entrance of Santa Margarita Lake, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.
“We’ve got a big one,” Elms said. According to traffic on the police scanner, the fire has the potential to grow to 2,000 acres.
Initial engines reported 50 to 100 acres of land burning, Elms said. Information on structure threats was not immediately available.
The fire comes as a blistering heat wave scorches California, smashing temperature records throughout the Central Coast and fueling wildfires throughout the state.
