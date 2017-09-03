Evacuation warning issued for Alamo Fire burn areas

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents in the Alamo Fire burn areas due to potential flash flooding, Santa Barbara County said on Sunday.
The warning comes as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Santa Barbara County and southeastern San Luis Obispo County. The flash flood warning is in place until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The agency noted in its flash flood warning that the Alamo Fire burn area is “of particular concern.”
“There will likely be mud and debris flows in addition to flash flooding,” the National Weather Service said.
“A flash flood warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring,” the National Weather Service said, and residents in the burn area should take immediate action to protect life and property.
The agency advises those who can safely leave the burn area to do so. If it isn’t safe to leave, the agency advises sheltering in place and staying in the highest location in your home to stay out of the way of fast-moving water and debris flows.
