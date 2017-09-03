Local

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Sept. 4, 2017

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

September 03, 2017 11:21 AM

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Hearing on proposed marijuana and delivery services amendments; review initial study for Bridge Street Bridge rehabilitation project; consider application to open new restaurant and billiard hall.

Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors. Meets Thursday. 805-528-9370. Receive financial reports; presentation on Morro Bay National Estuary Program.

Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Hearing on recommended approval of concept conditional use permit for renovation of House of Juju restaurant at 945 Embarcadero.

Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider a weed-abatement resolution and local amendments to the California Fire Code. Discuss potentially building a North County animal shelter.

Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Hear biannual Police Department report; consider revised water supply-based building restriction tiers; award contract for construction of Chapman Estate Accessibility Improvements Phase 2.

San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Regional Transit Authority proposed fare increase; Downtown Concept Plan; Mission Plaza Concept Plan.

Templeton Community Services District. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider options for enhancing fire and emergency services coverage.

