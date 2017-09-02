Local

September 2, 2017 1:39 PM

Ghost bike memorial installed in SLO honoring Kennedy Love

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

A ghost bike was installed Saturday on Foothill Boulevard near Ferrini Road in San Luis Obispo as a tribute to Kennedy Love, the 22-year-old Cal Poly student who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle.

Installation of the ghost bike was organized by local nonprofit Bike SLO County and coordinated with the City of San Luis Obispo.

The ghost bike — a bicycle painted all white and locked to a street sign near the crash site — serves as a reminder of the tragedy that took place on an otherwise anonymous street corner, a release from Bike SLO County said.

The first ghost bike was reportedly created in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2003, and more than 630 ghost bikes have since appeared in more than 210 locations around the world.

“Every time these avoidable crashes occur the entire community, people who bike, people who drive, pedestrians, everyone, feels the same frustration and sadness,” Bike SLO County Executive Director Mike Bennett said in the release. “It’s tragic and unacceptable to see yet another young person, Kennedy Love, lose the promising life he had ahead of him because someone decided to drink and drive.”

The memorial is expected to remain at the site for an initial period of two months, at which point the City of San Luis Obispo will review the permit and any impacts on the area.

Love, a landscape architecture student, died from injuries sustained in the crash Tuesday night, while the 17-year-old female suspect allegedly drove away from the scene.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will seek to try the girl as an adult.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

Pause
Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:20

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all' 0:54

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all'

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness 0:40

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 2:08

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

  • For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

    Almost every day for 17 years, autistic San Luis Obispo resident Joshua Phillips, 43, has greeted trains at the Amtrak station.

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

View more video

Local