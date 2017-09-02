20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 3

Pinedorado
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Live entertainment for three days. Cambria Pinedorado Fairgrounds. Cost varies. www.pinedorado.com.
‘Ethereal Skies’
8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. On display through Sept. 12. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-5401.
Forest Loop Trail Walk
10 a.m.
Hike through the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with a docent. Meet at the office of Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-6223.
Morro Bay Art in the Park
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arts and crafts show. City Park, Morro Bay. Free. 805-434-3306.
Prefix 927 Art Show
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Non-traditional, whimsical art. On display through Sept. 26. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
California Sculpture Slam
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contemporary sculptures by California artists. On display through Oct. 29. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Kids’ Eye View 2017
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Works by young artists. On display through Oct. 1. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Twang N Bang XII
Noon to 2 a.m. Monday
Featuring 22 acts on two stages. Frog & Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-3764.
‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’
Noon to 4 p.m.
Various media. On display through Sept. 18. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Paso Robles High School Art Show
Noon to 6 p.m.
On display through Sept. 9. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
‘Going, Going, Gone: Art in the Age of Extinction’
Noon to 6 p.m.
Art featuring the theme of conserving the planet. On display through Sept. 24. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
‘Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers’
Noon to 6 p.m.
With Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. On display through Sept. 30. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Live at Laetitia
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music with Two for the Road. Laetitia Winery, 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-481-1772.
Sunday Live with Joy Bonner and Adam Levine
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $95. 805-286-3680.
Dan Curcio
1 to 5 p.m.
Eclectic folk rock. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
‘The All Night Strut’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A musical revue featuring music of the 1930s and 1940s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
‘The Lottery’ and ‘Sorry, Wrong Number’
3 p.m.
Staged readings. Saint Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
Pops O.N.!
4 p.m.
Violinist Gilles Apap and Orchestra Novo. PG&E meterologist John Lindsey emcees. Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-441-6688.
‘The Karaoke Kid’
6 p.m.
‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
‘Twelfth Night’
8 p.m.
A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments