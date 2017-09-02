Local

September 2, 2017 11:31 AM

20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 3

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Pinedorado

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Live entertainment for three days. Cambria Pinedorado Fairgrounds. Cost varies. www.pinedorado.com.

‘Ethereal Skies’

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. On display through Sept. 12. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-5401.

Forest Loop Trail Walk

10 a.m.

Hike through the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with a docent. Meet at the office of Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-6223.

Morro Bay Art in the Park

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arts and crafts show. City Park, Morro Bay. Free. 805-434-3306.

Prefix 927 Art Show

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Non-traditional, whimsical art. On display through Sept. 26. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

California Sculpture Slam

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contemporary sculptures by California artists. On display through Oct. 29. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Kids’ Eye View 2017

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Works by young artists. On display through Oct. 1. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Twang N Bang XII

Noon to 2 a.m. Monday

Featuring 22 acts on two stages. Frog & Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-3764.

‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Various media. On display through Sept. 18. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Paso Robles High School Art Show

Noon to 6 p.m.

On display through Sept. 9. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

‘Going, Going, Gone: Art in the Age of Extinction’

Noon to 6 p.m.

Art featuring the theme of conserving the planet. On display through Sept. 24. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

‘Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers’

Noon to 6 p.m.

With Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. On display through Sept. 30. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

Live at Laetitia

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music with Two for the Road. Laetitia Winery, 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-481-1772.

Sunday Live with Joy Bonner and Adam Levine

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $95. 805-286-3680.

Dan Curcio

1 to 5 p.m.

Eclectic folk rock. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

‘The All Night Strut’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A musical revue featuring music of the 1930s and 1940s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.

‘The Lottery’ and ‘Sorry, Wrong Number’

3 p.m.

Staged readings. Saint Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.

Pops O.N.!

4 p.m.

Violinist Gilles Apap and Orchestra Novo. PG&E meterologist John Lindsey emcees. Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-441-6688.

‘The Karaoke Kid’

6 p.m.

‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

‘Twelfth Night’

8 p.m.

A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Local

