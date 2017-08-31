A view of San Luis Obispo. Voters rejected Measure B-17’s nondiscrimination in housing policy by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin.
A view of San Luis Obispo. Voters rejected Measure B-17's nondiscrimination in housing policy by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin.

70 percent voted to reject SLO housing policy, final results show

By Nick Wilson

August 31, 2017 7:21 PM

The final official tally is in on a special election housing policy in San Luis Obispo, and the measure has failed with more than 7 in 10 residents voting no.

After counting the last of the remaining ballots, the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office reported Wednesday that 70.38 percent voted no and 29.62 percent voted yes on Measure B-17.

In all, 8,323 residents cast ballots, making up 29.3 percent of registered city voters.

The measure, proposed through a citizen initiative, called for a repeal of the Rental Housing Inspection Program and a new replacement “nondiscrimination in housing” policy.

The City Council repealed the rental inspection program in April — which mandated health and safety code inspections to prevent substandard rental housing.

Supporters of Measure B-17 said the new measure would have prevented the return of the Rental Housing Inspection Program without voter approval. But council members said the new policy would have created legal loopholes that could have undermined city housing programs designed to help the poor, students and elderly residents. State law also contains anti-discrimination regulation for housing, council members said.

