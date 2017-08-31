SPCA employee Rebecca Rodriguez loads a dog into a crate as employees and volunteers of the Houston SPCA load up more than 100 adoptable dogs and cats into a truck with the help of the Austin Humane Society and others that will be sent to Atlanta, to make room for an onslaught of animal Tropical Storm Harvey victims, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Houston.
SPCA employee Rebecca Rodriguez loads a dog into a crate as employees and volunteers of the Houston SPCA load up more than 100 adoptable dogs and cats into a truck with the help of the Austin Humane Society and others that will be sent to Atlanta, to make room for an onslaught of animal Tropical Storm Harvey victims, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Houston. Karen Warren AP
SPCA employee Rebecca Rodriguez loads a dog into a crate as employees and volunteers of the Houston SPCA load up more than 100 adoptable dogs and cats into a truck with the help of the Austin Humane Society and others that will be sent to Atlanta, to make room for an onslaught of animal Tropical Storm Harvey victims, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 in Houston. Karen Warren AP

Local

Central Coast shelters to take in animals affected by Texas floods

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 31, 2017 4:26 PM

Central Coast animal shelters are opening their doors to animals from crowded facilities in Southeast Texas due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program and Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be taking in animals beginning Friday, according to a Facebook post from Woods Humane Society.

“As you can imagine, our sister shelters and colleagues in Texas (and potentially Louisiana) are fighting every hour of every day to rescue and reunite animals impacted by Harvey,” the shelter wrote in the post. “In the meantime, we need to do everything that we can to make room in their shelters in Texas... even if it means flying groups of dogs into SLO and Santa Barbara Counties.”

The Central Coast shelters are lending a hand, according to the post, so shelters in Texas have room to house animals that are lost and waiting to be reunited with their owners.

However, to make room for the displaced animals, the animals already there need to be adopted.

Woods is offering to waive the adoption fees for all adult cats through September, the post said, and the fees for all dogs will be half-off through this weekend.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary
Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them
Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 1:34

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town

View More Video