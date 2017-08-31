Central Coast shelters to take in animals affected by Texas floods

Central Coast animal shelters are opening their doors to animals from crowded facilities in Southeast Texas due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.
Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program and Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be taking in animals beginning Friday, according to a Facebook post from Woods Humane Society.
“As you can imagine, our sister shelters and colleagues in Texas (and potentially Louisiana) are fighting every hour of every day to rescue and reunite animals impacted by Harvey,” the shelter wrote in the post. “In the meantime, we need to do everything that we can to make room in their shelters in Texas... even if it means flying groups of dogs into SLO and Santa Barbara Counties.”
The Central Coast shelters are lending a hand, according to the post, so shelters in Texas have room to house animals that are lost and waiting to be reunited with their owners.
However, to make room for the displaced animals, the animals already there need to be adopted.
Woods is offering to waive the adoption fees for all adult cats through September, the post said, and the fees for all dogs will be half-off through this weekend.
