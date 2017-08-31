Local

Pismo Beach man killed in crash on Highway 41

August 31, 2017 11:46 AM

A Pismo Beach man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 41 in Kings County, the California Highway Patrol reports.

The crash was reported about 8:25 a.m. when Antonio Avalos, 25, of Santa Maria, was northbound on Highway 41, south of Highway 33, and the driver’s side tire on his 2000 Ford F-350 truck went flat suddenly, Officer Steve Schuh said.

Avalos swerved into the southbound lanes and struck a 2014 Ford F-350 truck driven by a 47-year-old man from Pismo Beach. He was pinned in and died at the scene.

Avalos was airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries, Schuh said.

The accident caused traffic to back up as Caltrans directed vehicles to the northbound lane on Highway 41. The traffic tie-up was expected to last into the early afternoon. Both lanes of traffic were closed for a short time to let a helicopter land and transport Avalos.

The identity of the victim is awaiting confirmation by the Kings County Coroner’s Office.

