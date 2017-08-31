KSBY raising money for Texas storm victims

A local TV news station is raising money to help flood and storm victims in Southeast Texas that have been affected by Harvey.
KSBY and its parent company, Cordillera Communications, are launching Give to the Gulf, a fundraising effort that will raise money for the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group.
That group is operated by the Corpus Christi, Texas-based Coastal Bend Community Foundation and the American Red Cross of Coastal Bend.
Funds will benefit residents in Bee, Aransas, Kleberg, Jim Wells, Refugio, Nueces and San Patricio counties, according to a news release.
The news station will match up to the first $50,000 donated to the relief effort. To donate, go to ksby.com/harvey.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
