Jazz musician Charlie Shoemake will perform on the piano Friday night at the Pewter Plough Playhouse’s Harmony Cafe.
Local

12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 1

August 31, 2017 11:16 AM

Brown Bag Concert

Noon

Contemporary and traditional gospel music. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

First Fridays

Noon to 3 p.m.

Presented by the Creston Wine Trail. Still Waters Vineyards, 2750 Old Grove Lane, Paso Robles. 805-237-9231.

‘Going, Going, Gone: Art in the Age of Extinction’

Noon to 9 p.m.

Art featuring the theme of conserving the planet. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

‘Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers’

Noon to 9 p.m.

With Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

Prefix 927 Art Show Reception

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Non-traditional, whimsical art. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

The Paisanos

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Alternative and classic rock. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

Art After Dark

6 to 9 p.m.

Live music. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

‘The Lottery’ and ‘Sorry, Wrong Number’

7 p.m.

Staged readings. Saint Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.

Petrella and Mixed Influence

7 to 9 p.m.

Country soul music. Chateau Lettau, 840 13th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-6800.

The 10th annual Cuesta Acoustic Guitar Concert

7:30 p.m.

With local artists and Tony McManus. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

Future Dead Men and Eat the Wolf

10 p.m.

Alternative rock. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

