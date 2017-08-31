12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 1

Brown Bag Concert
Noon
Contemporary and traditional gospel music. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
First Fridays
Noon to 3 p.m.
Presented by the Creston Wine Trail. Still Waters Vineyards, 2750 Old Grove Lane, Paso Robles. 805-237-9231.
‘Going, Going, Gone: Art in the Age of Extinction’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Art featuring the theme of conserving the planet. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
‘Hot Rods, Classics and Flowers’
Noon to 9 p.m.
With Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Prefix 927 Art Show Reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Non-traditional, whimsical art. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
The Paisanos
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Alternative and classic rock. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Live music. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
‘The Lottery’ and ‘Sorry, Wrong Number’
7 p.m.
Staged readings. Saint Peter’s By The Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
Petrella and Mixed Influence
7 to 9 p.m.
Country soul music. Chateau Lettau, 840 13th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-6800.
The 10th annual Cuesta Acoustic Guitar Concert
7:30 p.m.
With local artists and Tony McManus. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
Future Dead Men and Eat the Wolf
10 p.m.
Alternative rock. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
