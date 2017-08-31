The deep submergence rescue vehicle Avalon sits near the Morro Bay waterfront in June 2012. The sub will be open for tours on Saturday and Sunday.
Get a look inside a submarine this weekend in Morro Bay

By Matt Fountain

August 31, 2017

The Central Coast Maritime Museum Association will host tours of the DSRV-2 Avalon submarine in Morro Bay over Labor Day weekend to support the Maritime Museum of Morro Bay project.

The Avalon will be open to public viewing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot at 1062 Embarcadero. Admission is $5 per person, and children under the age of 12 are free with at least one paying adult.

Board members of the nonprofit will be on hand to answer questions about the vessel and the Morro Bay project.

The association is also looking for volunteers for this and future events. Interested people may contact the Central Coast Maritime Museum Association at 888-502-5115 or ccmma@morrobaymaritime.org.

