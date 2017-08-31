Get a look inside a submarine this weekend in Morro Bay

The Central Coast Maritime Museum Association will host tours of the DSRV-2 Avalon submarine in Morro Bay over Labor Day weekend to support the Maritime Museum of Morro Bay project.
The Avalon will be open to public viewing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot at 1062 Embarcadero. Admission is $5 per person, and children under the age of 12 are free with at least one paying adult.
Board members of the nonprofit will be on hand to answer questions about the vessel and the Morro Bay project.
The association is also looking for volunteers for this and future events. Interested people may contact the Central Coast Maritime Museum Association at 888-502-5115 or ccmma@morrobaymaritime.org.
