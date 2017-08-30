Crews work to contain fast-moving fire east of Santa Maria

A fire burning off Highway 166 approximately 40 miles east of Santa Maria on Wednesday evening reportedly started after a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The fire was reported near the Rock Front Ranch at approximately 5:30 p.m., and may be connected to a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, including engine and bulldozer crews, were dispatched to the incident along with a county Air Support Unit helicopter.

Two air tankers also responded to the scene in addition to personnel from Los Padres National Forest.

The blaze, called the Rock Fire, initially was estimated at 1 to 2 acres, but flames reportedly were spreading fast.

Firefighters were hoping to contain the fire north of the riverbed, and said if the blaze crossed that boundary it would enter the Los Padres National Forest and “be gone.”

At least one lane on Highway 166 remained blocked due to the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.