Opening date set for new terminal at San Luis Obispo airport

More Videos

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

Pause
New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:39

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 2:13

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season 2:00

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season

  • Take a look inside SLO County Regional Airport's new terminal

    The new terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is scheduled to open in October 2017. Here's a look inside the terminal in SLO.

The new terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is scheduled to open in October 2017. Here's a look inside the terminal in SLO. Monica Vaughan The Tribune
The new terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is scheduled to open in October 2017. Here's a look inside the terminal in SLO. Monica Vaughan The Tribune

Local

Opening date set for new terminal at San Luis Obispo airport

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 30, 2017 4:41 PM

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport announced Wednesday that its new $39.5-million terminal will be complete and open for incoming flights Nov. 1. The inaugural outbound flight is scheduled for the next day.

Construction on the 56,000-square-foot terminal has been ongoing since 2015 and aims to provide travelers with a variety of new amenities, including a larger checkpoint area and a food and beverage concession post-security, according to a news release.

The terminal opening comes at an ideal time for the airport and Central Coast residents, who can fly directly to Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Denver.

“This is a very exciting time for the airport and its passengers,” Airport Director Kevin Bumen said in the release. “The new terminal is a beautiful, efficient building that will enable us to provide an incredible customer experience.”

Construction of the new terminal “has proceeded on schedule and budget,” according to the release, and with support from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, which voted to approve the development in August 2015.

The new terminal will include:

▪ A security checkpoint that is always open instead of one that closes periodically throughout the day.

▪ More room for the security area.

▪ A second line for TSA Precheck passengers (that will feed to the single checkpoint).

▪ A larger and improved waiting area with concessions on the other side of security that could inspire travelers to come early.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

View More Video