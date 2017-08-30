Opening date set for new terminal at San Luis Obispo airport

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport announced Wednesday that its new $39.5-million terminal will be complete and open for incoming flights Nov. 1. The inaugural outbound flight is scheduled for the next day.

Construction on the 56,000-square-foot terminal has been ongoing since 2015 and aims to provide travelers with a variety of new amenities, including a larger checkpoint area and a food and beverage concession post-security, according to a news release.

The terminal opening comes at an ideal time for the airport and Central Coast residents, who can fly directly to Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Denver.

“This is a very exciting time for the airport and its passengers,” Airport Director Kevin Bumen said in the release. “The new terminal is a beautiful, efficient building that will enable us to provide an incredible customer experience.”

Construction of the new terminal “has proceeded on schedule and budget,” according to the release, and with support from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, which voted to approve the development in August 2015.

The new terminal will include:

▪ A security checkpoint that is always open instead of one that closes periodically throughout the day.

▪ More room for the security area.

▪ A second line for TSA Precheck passengers (that will feed to the single checkpoint).

▪ A larger and improved waiting area with concessions on the other side of security that could inspire travelers to come early.