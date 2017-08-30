5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 31

Piedras Blancas Light Station Tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.
Kids’ Eye View 2017
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebrating the prowess of the younger members in the community. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Louie Ortega
5:30 p.m.
Live music. Senor Sancho’s, 1902 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-9880.
‘The Karaoke Kid’
7 p.m.
‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
‘Twelfth Night’
8 p.m.
A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.
