Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas, approximately 5 miles northwest of San Simeon, California. A tour of the property will be offered Thursday morning.
Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas, approximately 5 miles northwest of San Simeon, California. A tour of the property will be offered Thursday morning. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas, approximately 5 miles northwest of San Simeon, California. A tour of the property will be offered Thursday morning. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 31

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 30, 2017 3:36 PM

Piedras Blancas Light Station Tours

9:45 a.m.

Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.

Kids’ Eye View 2017

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrating the prowess of the younger members in the community. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Louie Ortega

5:30 p.m.

Live music. Senor Sancho’s, 1902 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-9880.

‘The Karaoke Kid’

7 p.m.

‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

‘Twelfth Night’

8 p.m.

A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary
Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them
Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 1:34

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town

View More Video