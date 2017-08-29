Hundreds of customers in Atascadero experienced power outages for more than two hours Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In this file photo, Pacific Gas and Electric Troubleman Fred Garcia works from a bucket truck to restore power after an outage.
Hundreds of customers in Atascadero experienced power outages for more than two hours Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In this file photo, Pacific Gas and Electric Troubleman Fred Garcia works from a bucket truck to restore power after an outage. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Local

More than 400 customers lost power Tuesday in Atascadero, PG&E says

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 29, 2017 6:40 PM

Hundreds of customers in Atascadero experienced power outages for more than two hours Tuesday afternoon, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey confirmed.

Approximately 405 customers were without power from 2:35 p.m. until about 4:40 p.m., Lindsey said.

He said the cause of the power outage remained under investigation as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Sometimes it could be a tree limb that might have fallen onto some power lines,” Lindsey said.

An Atascadero Police Department dispatcher said officers helped Caltrans direct traffic after street lights lost power along El Camino Real.

Not further information was immediately available.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

