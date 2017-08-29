More than 400 customers lost power Tuesday in Atascadero, PG&E says

Hundreds of customers in Atascadero experienced power outages for more than two hours Tuesday afternoon, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey confirmed.
Approximately 405 customers were without power from 2:35 p.m. until about 4:40 p.m., Lindsey said.
He said the cause of the power outage remained under investigation as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Sometimes it could be a tree limb that might have fallen onto some power lines,” Lindsey said.
An Atascadero Police Department dispatcher said officers helped Caltrans direct traffic after street lights lost power along El Camino Real.
Not further information was immediately available.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments