SLO County weather forecast for the week of August 28

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
High pressure over California will produce near to record-breaking temperatures in the inland valleys into Tuesday. This strong high-pressure system will produce mostly clear skies in the North County and coastal valleys, while a thin marine layer will persist along the beaches during the night morning hours, with afternoon clearing.
Monday’s high in Paso Robles is predicted to hit 110 degrees, which would break the old 107-degree record set in 2008. The inland valleys will reach the low 90s Monday, while the beaches will range between the 60s to the low 70s; a huge temperature gradient between the North County and beaches indeed.
High pressure will weaken Wednesday, while the thermal trough over the Central Valley intensifies. This condition will produce increasing northwesterly winds along the coastline and a deeper marine layer, which will produce slightly cooler temperatures into Friday. Monsoonal moisture is forecast stream northward over California next week, producing a chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi mountains.
A few of the models are indicating Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and warm to hot conditions developing for Labor Day Weekend.
Surf report
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline today into Wednesday morning. Increasing northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) is forecast along our coastline Friday into next Sunday.
The long-range models are indicating an intense storm developing in the Gulf of Alaska early next month. If the storm develops as advertised, a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) could arrive along our coastline Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Sunday.
▪ ▪ ▪
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
62 110
64 108
66 104
64 101
65 102
67 104
68 105
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
60 93
61 90
63 89
64 87
65 87
66 88
67 90
Comments