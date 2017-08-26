Authorities locate owner of abandoned kayak at Montaña de Oro

Authorities responded to a report of an abandoned kayak near the entrance to Montaña De Oro State Park and conducted a precautionary search of the area Saturday evening, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
A hiker discovered the abandoned kayak on the beach about 5:30 p.m. and reported it to authorities.
Sheriff’s deputies, the U.S. Coast Guard, State Parks Rangers, Cal Fire and a California Highway Patrol helicopter conducted a search on land, air and water, the release said.
No missing person or overdue subjects associated with the kayak were reported at that time.
About 8 p.m., authorities made contact with the owner of the kayak, who was from Lompoc, and said he had been fishing earlier Saturday morning when the vessel capsized.
The release said a friend in another kayak retrieved him from the water and brought him back to shore, thinking the kayak had sunk. It was later discovered washed ashore in Los Osos.
Crews responding to possible surf rescue at Spooners Cove (Montana De Oro). More to follow— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 27, 2017
#CoveIC (update)@CALFIRE_SLO resources along with County USAR, Sheriffs Office, and Coast Gaurd still searching area for kayaker.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 27, 2017
#CoveIC (final)@CALFIRE_SLO resources and USAR have been released.Sheriffs Office and State Parks are still committed.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 27, 2017
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
