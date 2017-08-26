Authorities responded to a report of an abandoned kayak at Montaña De Oro State Park and conducted a precautionary search of the area Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Authorities locate owner of abandoned kayak at Montaña de Oro

By Lucas Clark

August 26, 2017 9:23 PM

Authorities responded to a report of an abandoned kayak near the entrance to Montaña De Oro State Park and conducted a precautionary search of the area Saturday evening, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

A hiker discovered the abandoned kayak on the beach about 5:30 p.m. and reported it to authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies, the U.S. Coast Guard, State Parks Rangers, Cal Fire and a California Highway Patrol helicopter conducted a search on land, air and water, the release said.

No missing person or overdue subjects associated with the kayak were reported at that time.

About 8 p.m., authorities made contact with the owner of the kayak, who was from Lompoc, and said he had been fishing earlier Saturday morning when the vessel capsized.

The release said a friend in another kayak retrieved him from the water and brought him back to shore, thinking the kayak had sunk. It was later discovered washed ashore in Los Osos.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

