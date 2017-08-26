Idina Menzel performs during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in 2014. The singer takes the stage Sunday at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 27

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 26, 2017 12:03 PM

‘Ethereal Skies’

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-5401.

‘Sharon’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m

Photographs by Leon Borensztein. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

‘Hidden Gems: Selections from the Permanent Collection’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mixed media that offers a glimpse of the Central Coast’s visual history. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Faire

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate diversity though music, cuisine and the arts. Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-489-1488.

Kids’ Eye View 2017

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrating the prowess of the younger members in the community. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Various media. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Jill Knight

Noon to 4 p.m.

Live music. Courtyard at Ragged Point Inn, 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point. Free. 805-927-4502

The Starlight Dream Band

1 p.m.

Live music. Heritage Square Park, 300 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.

Francesca Nemko and Mike Swan

2 p.m.

Pop music. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-786-4325.

Live Music Sunday with Jon Stephen

2 to 5 p.m.

Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitarist. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free with purchase of wine. 805-627-1443.

‘The All Night Strut’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and 1940s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$38. 805-786-2440.

Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers Market

3 to 6 p.m.

Live music and farmers market. Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-4580.

‘The Golden Age’

Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Play about Isabel Hastings Hoyt, a figure in the literary salons of the 1920s. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-400-4737.

‘Pirates of Pirates Cove’

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Murder mystery dinner theater. F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.

‘The Tavern’

6 p.m.

Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Alternates with “The Karaoke Kid.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

Andy Martin

6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8330.

Jam with Charlie Foppiano

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Open mic and jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

‘Inclusivity: The Ivy Bottini Story’

7:30 p.m.

Play about legendary American activist Ivy Bottini. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15 to $45. 805-238-9800.

Idina Menzel

8 p.m.

“Frozen” singer. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $70.50 to $104.50. 805-286-3680.

‘Twelfth Night’

8 p.m.

A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

