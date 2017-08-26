20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 27

‘Ethereal Skies’
8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Paintings by Laurel Sherrie. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-5401.
‘Sharon’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m
Photographs by Leon Borensztein. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
‘Hidden Gems: Selections from the Permanent Collection’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mixed media that offers a glimpse of the Central Coast’s visual history. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Faire
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebrate diversity though music, cuisine and the arts. Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-489-1488.
Kids’ Eye View 2017
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebrating the prowess of the younger members in the community. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’
Noon to 4 p.m.
Various media. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Jill Knight
Noon to 4 p.m.
Live music. Courtyard at Ragged Point Inn, 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point. Free. 805-927-4502
The Starlight Dream Band
1 p.m.
Live music. Heritage Square Park, 300 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.
Francesca Nemko and Mike Swan
2 p.m.
Pop music. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-786-4325.
Live Music Sunday with Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitarist. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free with purchase of wine. 805-627-1443.
‘The All Night Strut’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and 1940s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$38. 805-786-2440.
Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.
Live music and farmers market. Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-4580.
‘The Golden Age’
Noon to 2:30 p.m.
Play about Isabel Hastings Hoyt, a figure in the literary salons of the 1920s. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-400-4737.
‘Pirates of Pirates Cove’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Murder mystery dinner theater. F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘The Tavern’
6 p.m.
Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Alternates with “The Karaoke Kid.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Andy Martin
6:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8330.
Jam with Charlie Foppiano
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Open mic and jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
‘Inclusivity: The Ivy Bottini Story’
7:30 p.m.
Play about legendary American activist Ivy Bottini. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15 to $45. 805-238-9800.
Idina Menzel
8 p.m.
“Frozen” singer. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $70.50 to $104.50. 805-286-3680.
‘Twelfth Night’
8 p.m.
A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments