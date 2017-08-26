How should Atascadero regulate marijuana? City wants residents’ input

Atascadero officials are looking for residents’ input on marijuana regulations as the city continues drafting restrictions.

City Council members and planning commissioners will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss codes that will govern commercial marijuana activities and personal cultivation, according to a city news release. All interested residents are invited to share their thoughts with city officials.

Marijuana regulation became a statewide issue in November after California voters passed Proposition 64, which legalized recreational use of the drug. Medical marijuana has been legal in California since 1996.

Cities across the state are legislating restrictions on recreational marijuana activities — including cultivation and sales — before the state begins issuing business licenses in January.

At a City Council meeting in April, officials talked about allowing certain types of marijuana-based businesses and placing restrictions on personal grows. Council members opted not to allow commercial cultivation and retail sales within the city.