How should Atascadero regulate marijuana? City wants residents’ input

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

August 26, 2017 11:58 AM

Atascadero officials are looking for residents’ input on marijuana regulations as the city continues drafting restrictions.

City Council members and planning commissioners will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss codes that will govern commercial marijuana activities and personal cultivation, according to a city news release. All interested residents are invited to share their thoughts with city officials.

Marijuana regulation became a statewide issue in November after California voters passed Proposition 64, which legalized recreational use of the drug. Medical marijuana has been legal in California since 1996.

Cities across the state are legislating restrictions on recreational marijuana activities — including cultivation and sales — before the state begins issuing business licenses in January.

At a City Council meeting in April, officials talked about allowing certain types of marijuana-based businesses and placing restrictions on personal grows. Council members opted not to allow commercial cultivation and retail sales within the city.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

If you go

What: A special joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting to discuss regulations on commercial marijuana activities and personal cultivation.

When: 6 p.m. on Tuesday

Where: City Hall, 6500 Palma Ave.

Questions? Call 805-461-5035 or visit City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Written comments are also accepted and can be dropped off at City Hall prior to the meeting.

