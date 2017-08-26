Los Osos Valley Road reopens after head-on collision

The California Highway Patrol and both San Luis Obispo city and county emergency personnel responded to a head-on vehicle collision Saturday morning that resulted in unspecified major injuries.

The collision was reported at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and West Foothill Boulevard. Cal Fire SLO responded with two engines and a heavy rescue vehicle, spokesman Chris Elms said. In response, both lanes were closed while emergency responders worked.

Elms said CalFire had to extract two people from the wreckage scene, but referred all further questions to California Highway Patrol. The Tribune has reached out to the CHP for comment.

As of 11 a.m., Los Osos Valley Road has reopened.

