Video: SpaceX Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo Pause

0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

3:49 How Caltrans will 'launch' the new Pfeiffer bridge across a Big Sur canyon

0:24 Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur

1:26 Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit

1:56 How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg

3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’