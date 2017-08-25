More Videos

  • Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg

    Vandenberg Air Force Base launched the Formosat-5 satellite on a SpaceX 9 rocket on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The satellite was launched into orbit for the Taiwanese National Space Organization.

Vandenberg Air Force Base launched the Formosat-5 satellite on a SpaceX 9 rocket on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The satellite was launched into orbit for the Taiwanese National Space Organization. Vandenberg Air Force Base
Vandenberg Air Force Base launched the Formosat-5 satellite on a SpaceX 9 rocket on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The satellite was launched into orbit for the Taiwanese National Space Organization. Vandenberg Air Force Base

Local

Video: SpaceX Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 25, 2017 3:38 PM

This year’s third Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Thursday afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base en route to delivering an Earth observation satellite for Taiwan’s National Space Organization to a low-earth orbit.

The Space Exploration Technologies booster and its international cargo blasted off at 11:51 a.m., the beginning of a 42-minute launch window from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

In Vandenberg Village and around the Lompoc Valley, cloudy skies cleared to give spectators a view as the Falcon climbed away from the Central Coast, where Taiwanese dignataries and international media gathered for the small country’s historical moment.

Vandenberg AFB posted a 48-second video of the launch and spectator’s reactions to its YouTube channel.

Noozhawk editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

