24 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 26

Paso Robles AirFest
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Airplane rides, aircraft displays, barbecue lunch and children’s activities. Paso Robles Municipal Airport, 4912 Wing Way. Free. 805-423-1816.
Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Faire
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Celebrate diversity though music, cuisine and the arts. Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-489-1488
Morro Bay White Caps Community Band 2017 Summer Concert Series
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Centennial Parkway, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-540-0720.
Louie Ortega
1 to 3 p.m.
Benefit concert for Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust. Greenspace Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-2866.
Saturday Live with Michael Annotti
1 to 4 p.m.
Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Dr. Danger Band
1 to 5 p.m.
Blues, rock and soul. Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards, 1947 See Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-9700.
‘Dune Child — My Story Begins’
2 p.m.
Autobiographical tale of Ella Thorp Ellis. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.
1940s Battle of the Big Bands
2 to 4:15 p.m.
A celebration of the music of Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey, featuring singer Bill A. Jones. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $29 to $49. 805-489-9444.
2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series
2 to 5 p.m.
Outdoor concert. Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.
‘The All Night Strut!’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and ’40s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
‘The Tavern’
3 p.m.
Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Alternates with “The Karaoke Kid.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
‘The Golden Age’
4 p.m.
Play about Isabel Hastings Hoyt, a figure in the literary salons of the 1920s. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-400-4737.
Music in the Meadow Series
4 to 6 p.m.
With The Cliffnotes. Stolo Family Vineyards, 3776 Santa Rose Creek Road, Cambria. Free. 805-924-3131.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Central Coast Beef & Wine Festival
6 to 9 p.m.
Beef and wine by local producers. San Luis Obispo County Cattle Women. Halter Ranch Vineyard, 8910 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. $95. www.farmsteaded.com.
Eli Young Band
7 p.m.
With Drake White and A Thousand Horses. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $35 to $59.50. 805-286-3680.
‘The Karaoke Kid’
7 p.m.
“The Karate Kid” musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
The New World String Project
7 to 9 p.m.
Music rooted in the Nordic and Celtic traditions. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8330.
Ruaile Buaile
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Irish four-piece folk group. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $25. 805-238-0725.
Burlesque on the Bar with Legends
7 to 10 p.m.
Neo-burlesque show featuring local performers. Rendarrio Vineyards, 2323 Tuley Court, Paso Robles. $22. 805-369-1505.
Tribute Concert
7 to 10 p.m.
A celebration of the music of James Taylor and Carole King. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278.
‘Twelfth Night’
8 p.m.
A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.
Arthur Watership
8 p.m.
Three-part harmony. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Improv Comedy Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-439-2060.
