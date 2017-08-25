Vintage aircraft will be on display during Paso Robles AirFest, Friday and Saturday at Paso Robles Municipal Airport.
24 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 26

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 25, 2017 1:45 PM

Paso Robles AirFest

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Airplane rides, aircraft displays, barbecue lunch and children’s activities. Paso Robles Municipal Airport, 4912 Wing Way. Free. 805-423-1816.

Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Faire

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate diversity though music, cuisine and the arts. Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-489-1488

Morro Bay White Caps Community Band 2017 Summer Concert Series

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centennial Parkway, Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-540-0720.

Louie Ortega

1 to 3 p.m.

Benefit concert for Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust. Greenspace Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-2866.

Saturday Live with Michael Annotti

1 to 4 p.m.

Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Dr. Danger Band

1 to 5 p.m.

Blues, rock and soul. Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards, 1947 See Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-9700.

‘Dune Child — My Story Begins’

2 p.m.

Autobiographical tale of Ella Thorp Ellis. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.

1940s Battle of the Big Bands

2 to 4:15 p.m.

A celebration of the music of Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey, featuring singer Bill A. Jones. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $29 to $49. 805-489-9444.

2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series

2 to 5 p.m.

Outdoor concert. Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.

‘The All Night Strut!’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and ’40s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.

‘The Tavern’

3 p.m.

Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Alternates with “The Karaoke Kid.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

‘The Golden Age’

4 p.m.

Play about Isabel Hastings Hoyt, a figure in the literary salons of the 1920s. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-400-4737.

Music in the Meadow Series

4 to 6 p.m.

With The Cliffnotes. Stolo Family Vineyards, 3776 Santa Rose Creek Road, Cambria. Free. 805-924-3131.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

Central Coast Beef & Wine Festival

6 to 9 p.m.

Beef and wine by local producers. San Luis Obispo County Cattle Women. Halter Ranch Vineyard, 8910 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. $95. www.farmsteaded.com.

Eli Young Band

7 p.m.

With Drake White and A Thousand Horses. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $35 to $59.50. 805-286-3680.

‘The Karaoke Kid’

7 p.m.

“The Karate Kid” musical spoof. Alternates with “The Tavern.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

The New World String Project

7 to 9 p.m.

Music rooted in the Nordic and Celtic traditions. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8330.

Ruaile Buaile

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Irish four-piece folk group. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $25. 805-238-0725.

Burlesque on the Bar with Legends

7 to 10 p.m.

Neo-burlesque show featuring local performers. Rendarrio Vineyards, 2323 Tuley Court, Paso Robles. $22. 805-369-1505.

Tribute Concert

7 to 10 p.m.

A celebration of the music of James Taylor and Carole King. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278.

‘Twelfth Night’

8 p.m.

A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.

Arthur Watership

8 p.m.

Three-part harmony. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

Improv Comedy Show

8 to 10 p.m.

Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-439-2060.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

