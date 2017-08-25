Dogs banned from one Port San Luis beach

Dogs are no longer allowed on Fisherman’s Beach in the Port San Luis Harbor District, but never fear — your canine friends are still allowed on the district’s other three beaches.
The Port San Luis Harbor Commission approved new rules at its meeting Tuesday to make one of its beaches dog-free, in an effort to address ongoing complaints about irresponsible dog owners leaving waste bags on the beaches and not controlling their animals.
Fisherman’s Beach is the last beach as you drive into Port San Luis. It is next to Olde Port Beach.
The new designation will give beachgoers a place to go where they don’t have to worry about dogs. The district has also recently entered into an agreement with two kayak and paddle board businesses to operate from Fisherman’s Beach, so making the beach dog-free was helpful for them as well, Harbor Manager Andrea Lueker said.
The commission originally mulled including Lighthouse Beach at the end of Point San Luis in its dog-free designation, but it decided instead to continue to allow dogs there. They are restricted from going above the mean high tide line, however, Lueker said.
Harbor staff also considered forming a volunteer patrol group to help encourage dog owners to follow the rules on beaches and adding more signage and trash cans but determined that those options were cost- and time-prohibitive and would not significantly decrease the number of complaints in the area.
Dogs are still allowed on the district’s other beaches as well: in Avila Beach they are allowed outside the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at Olde Port they are allowed between sunrise and sunset.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
