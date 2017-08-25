More Videos

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price was $504,500 in June 2017, according to CoreLogic. Pismo Beach's was much higher. Here's a look at Pismo Beach's housing market by the numbers.

4 Pismo Beach homes you can buy for about $504,500 — SLO County’s median price

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

August 25, 2017 11:16 AM

Want to know what San Luis Obispo County’s median home price of $504,500 can get you in Pismo Beach?

Here’s a look at four properties, from a 32-year-old fixer-upper to a 2015 three-bedroom that’s move-in-ready. Some of these homes are much more expensive than the county’s June median, but they’re the cheapest properties on the market, according to Pismo Beach Realtors. The median home price indicates half of the homes in the area sold for more and half sold for less.

113 Marian Way: $525,000

This home is in Toucan Terrace, a hillside community just off Highway 101. At around 1,300 square feet, it’s the smallest of the houses on this list, although it features a small yard and a kitchen with a breakfast counter.

Dated appliances and interior design will likely need an update, and homeowner’s association fees will run you $79 per month.

Square feet: 1,364

Year built: 1985

Rooms: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Pismo Median001
113 Marian Way is a three-bedroom home in the Toucan Terrace neighborhood in Pismo Beach, listed at $525,000.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

114 Marian Way: $600,000

This home is also located in Toucan Terrace, just behind 113 Marian Way. But this corner lot home costs $75,000 more, likely because it was totally renovated in 2014.

It features a landscaped backyard patio with a fire pit, new kitchen appliances and cabinets and wood floors. Homeowner’s association fees will add an extra $79 per month.

Square feet: 1,416

Year built: 1985

Rooms: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Pismo Median004
114 Marian Way is a three-bedroom home in the Toucan Terrace neighborhood in Pismo Beach, listed at $600,000.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

967 Skyline Drive: $569,900

This twin home — one of two connected houses, each with their own separate lots — is located just behind Toucan Terrace. It has been remodeled and features dark wood floors, new kitchen cabinets and a landscaped yard with a small deck.

Although some of the home’s rooms are on the small side, it would require little, if any, extra work.

Square feet: 1,402

Year built: 1987

Rooms: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Pismo Median006
967 Skyline Drive is a three-bedroom home just north of the Toucan Terrace neighborhood in Pismo Beach, listed at $569,900.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

129 Village Circle: $625,900

This two-year-old home is located in the Village at Pacific West, a community just southeast of Toucan Terrace. The neighborhood is so new, it doesn’t even show up on Google Maps yet.

The house includes a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island that leads into the living room. The home’s exterior features an attached garage with space for two cars and a landscaped back patio area.

Square feet: 1,520

Year built: 2015

Rooms: Three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

Pismo Median008
129 Village Circle is a three-bedroom home in the new Village at Pacific West neighborhood in Pismo Beach, listed at $625,900.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

