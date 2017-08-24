Video shows emaciated gray whale swimming feet from Southern California coastline

An emaciated gray whale that may have been separated from its mother was spotted off the Southern California coast near Seal Beach Pier on Tuesday.
The approximately 18-foot whale had been seen the previous two days swimming near Long Beach, and even went into the harbor.
Nick Bolin of the Seal Beach Marine Safety Office told the Los Angeles Times that the whale was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“It got real close to the shore,” Bolin said. “We were just kind of keeping people away from it for the first hour or two.”
Baby gray whale thrills beachgoers when it swims close to the shore in Long Beach, California. https://t.co/rPSDKx4eY5 pic.twitter.com/u5Xzl3aHoG— ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2017
WHOA! A juvenile gray whale has been spotted swimming in shallow waters off Long Beach, California. https://t.co/v8S8hy5g8I pic.twitter.com/Q4O1n6kTeQ— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 22, 2017
