In this file photo, the tail of a gray whale flips above the water as it dives during its migration past Morro Bay on its way to Mexico. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Video shows emaciated gray whale swimming feet from Southern California coastline

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 24, 2017 1:39 PM

An emaciated gray whale that may have been separated from its mother was spotted off the Southern California coast near Seal Beach Pier on Tuesday.

The approximately 18-foot whale had been seen the previous two days swimming near Long Beach, and even went into the harbor.

Nick Bolin of the Seal Beach Marine Safety Office told the Los Angeles Times that the whale was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“It got real close to the shore,” Bolin said. “We were just kind of keeping people away from it for the first hour or two.”

