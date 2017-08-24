A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Taiwan’s National Space Organization satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
Falcon rocket with satellite for Taiwan launches from Vandenberg

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

August 24, 2017

The year’s third Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base lifted off on Thursday, en route to delivering a satellite into orbit for the Taiwanese government.

The Space Exploration Technologies booster blasted off at 11:50 a.m. at the beginning of a 42-minute launch window from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

While the upper portion of the rocket continued toward space, the used first-stage booster landed on a droneship, “Just Read the Instructions,” in the Pacific Ocean about 11 minutes later, which made Falcon three for three for touch-downs following Vandenberg missions.

It was the 15th successful landing for the a first-stage booster by SpaceX, with the others occurring following Florida launches.

The Formosat-5, an Earth observation satellite built by Taiwan’s National Space Organization, successfully deployed more than 11 minutes after liftoff.

Vandenberg’s next Falcon 9 rocket reportedly is targeting Sept. 30, with another 10 Iridium Next communication satellites ready to head to space.

Before that mission, Vandenberg’s launch manifest calls for a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launch with a top-secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. ULA officials said the mission is aiming for Sept. 14 from Space Launch Complex-3, also on South Base.

