10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 25

Zen Doodle Adult Coloring Book Group
10 to 11:30 a.m.
A drop-in adult coloring book club. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.
‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’
Noon to 4 p.m.
Various media. On display through Sept. 18. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Jennifer’s Quartet
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
6 p.m.
R&B and funk. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $35 to $95. 805-595-4000.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Up in the Air
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Eclectic blend of music. Bristols Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-438-5855.
‘The All Night Strut!’
7 p.m.
A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and ’40s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$38. 805-786-2440.
Susan Krebs and Adam Levine Trio
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Live music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15 to $20. 805-772-2880.
Rockabilly Friday
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Tribute band featuring Wiley Ray and The Big “O” Band. San Simeon Lodge & Restaurant, 9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon. $25 to 30. 805-423-3141.
‘Twelfth Night’
8 p.m.
A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
