From left, Keenon Hooks, Méami Maszewski, Timothy Stewart and Katie Worley-Beck appear in a scene from “The All Night Strut!”, playing Friday through Sept. 27 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 25

August 24, 2017 11:20 AM

Zen Doodle Adult Coloring Book Group

10 to 11:30 a.m.

A drop-in adult coloring book club. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.

‘Pushing Boundaries: Exploring Abstraction’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Various media. On display through Sept. 18. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Jennifer’s Quartet

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-9099.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

6 p.m.

R&B and funk. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $35 to $95. 805-595-4000.

Trombone Shorty and his band, Orleans Avenue, perform Friday at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.
Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

Up in the Air

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Eclectic blend of music. Bristols Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-438-5855.

‘The All Night Strut!’

7 p.m.

A musical revue featuring the music of the 1930s and ’40s. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$38. 805-786-2440.

Susan Krebs and Adam Levine Trio

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Live music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $15 to $20. 805-772-2880.

Rockabilly Friday

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Tribute band featuring Wiley Ray and The Big “O” Band. San Simeon Lodge & Restaurant, 9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon. $25 to 30. 805-423-3141.

‘Twelfth Night’

8 p.m.

A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.

