5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 24

Piedras Blancas Light Station Tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.
‘All The Flowers Are For Me’ reception
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Anila Agha explores the deeply entwined political relationships between gender, culture, religion, labor and social codes. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3202.
Louie Ortega
5:30 to 8 p.m.
Songwriter and guitarist. Senor Sancho’s, 1902 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-9880.
‘The Tavern’
7 p.m.
Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
‘Twelfth Night’
8 p.m.
A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.
