Fabian (Chris Mansa), Sir Toby Belch (Erik Stein) and Maria (Polly Firestone Walker) appear in a scene from PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre’s production of “Twelfth Night,” playing Thursday through Sept. 10 at Solvang Festival Theater.
Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Aug. 24

Tribune staff

August 23, 2017 1:11 PM

Piedras Blancas Light Station Tours

9:45 a.m.

Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $5 to $10. 805-927-8574.

‘All The Flowers Are For Me’ reception

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Anila Agha explores the deeply entwined political relationships between gender, culture, religion, labor and social codes. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3202.

“All the Flowers Are For Me,” a solo exhibition by Pakistani-American artist Anila Agha runs Thursday through Sept. 22 at Cuesta College’s Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery in San Luis Obispo.
Louie Ortega

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Songwriter and guitarist. Senor Sancho’s, 1902 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-9880.

‘The Tavern’

7 p.m.

Mysterious characters take shelter from a storm at a tavern. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

‘Twelfth Night’

8 p.m.

A romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $22.50 to $40.50. 805-686-1789.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

