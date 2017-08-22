Kids can get a free plane ride at Paso AirFest

Kids can spread their wings this week with free airplane rides at Paso Robles AirFest.
AirFest kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with a party at the hanger at Paso Robles Municipal Airport featuring aircraft displays, food, wine, beer and music by the Martin Paris Band.
The main event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — Airport Appreciation Day — at the Paso Robles airport. The event will feature a flag ceremony at noon, a performance by the Paso Robles High School marching band and a speech by Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.
Highlights of the day include model aircraft demonstrations by the North County Cloud Clippers, children’s activities, a barbecue lunch and aircraft displays ranging from antique military planes to modern jets. Paso Robles company Del Rio Aviation will offer scenic helicopter rides for a fee.
The Experimental Aircraft Association will offer free Young Eagles flights for children ages 8 to 17, plus other goodies.
Ticket for Friday’s AirFest party are $25 apiece. Saturday’s event is free; parking costs $5.
For more information, call 805-423-1816 or visit www.pasoroblesairfest.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
