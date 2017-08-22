Vintage aircraft will be on display during Paso Robles AirFest, Aug. 25 and 26 at Paso Robles Municipal Airport.
Vintage aircraft will be on display during Paso Robles AirFest, Aug. 25 and 26 at Paso Robles Municipal Airport. Jill Thayer
Vintage aircraft will be on display during Paso Robles AirFest, Aug. 25 and 26 at Paso Robles Municipal Airport. Jill Thayer

Local

Kids can get a free plane ride at Paso AirFest

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

August 22, 2017 11:05 AM

Kids can spread their wings this week with free airplane rides at Paso Robles AirFest.

AirFest kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with a party at the hanger at Paso Robles Municipal Airport featuring aircraft displays, food, wine, beer and music by the Martin Paris Band.

The main event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — Airport Appreciation Day — at the Paso Robles airport. The event will feature a flag ceremony at noon, a performance by the Paso Robles High School marching band and a speech by Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.

Highlights of the day include model aircraft demonstrations by the North County Cloud Clippers, children’s activities, a barbecue lunch and aircraft displays ranging from antique military planes to modern jets. Paso Robles company Del Rio Aviation will offer scenic helicopter rides for a fee.

The Experimental Aircraft Association will offer free Young Eagles flights for children ages 8 to 17, plus other goodies.

Ticket for Friday’s AirFest party are $25 apiece. Saturday’s event is free; parking costs $5.

For more information, call 805-423-1816 or visit www.pasoroblesairfest.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s 4:46

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s
'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero 1:42

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero
See the solar eclipse over SLO County 0:28

See the solar eclipse over SLO County

View More Video