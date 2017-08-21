Authorities say an early-morning blaze that destroyed a Morro Bay garage and damaged two homes Monday was caused by overloaded electrical wiring to an indoor cannabis grow.
Local

Indoor marijuana grow sparks garage fire in Morro Bay

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

August 21, 2017 7:14 PM

Authorities say an early morning-blaze that destroyed a Morro Bay garage and damaged two homes Monday was caused by overloaded electrical wiring to an indoor cannabis grow.

The Morro Bay fire and police departments responded to reports of a fire in the 2800 block of Fir Street at 2:13 a.m., according to a news release.

When they arrived, units found a fully involved garage fire threatening two adjacent homes. The blaze burned through overhead electrical wires, dropping them to the ground and complicating the fire attack.

The fire was contained by 2:55 a.m., destroying the garage and causing “minor to moderate” damage on the two adjacent homes. No injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by “the misuse and overloading of electrical circuits, adapters and cords to support an indoor cannabis grow,” according to the release.

Further investigation is pending from the Morro Bay Police Department.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

