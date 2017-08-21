A motorcycle-versus-car collision injured one person at 7th and Spring streets Monday in Paso Robles.
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Paso Robles

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

August 21, 2017 5:42 PM

A motorcyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a collision with a car at an intersection in Paso Robles.

The motorcyclist was riding north on Spring Street about 2:32 p.m. when a driver traveling west on Seventh Street made a left turn to head south, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

The driver didn’t see the motorcyclist, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was ejected and was taken by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment. The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

The motorcycle sustained major damage, and the car sustained moderate damage.

Paso Robles police closed Spring Street between Sixth and Eighth streets after the crash, and the road was reopened at 3:30 p.m. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

