Authorities identify woman killed by train in Montecito

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train on Saturday afternoon in Montecito.

Elaine Enick, 62, of Montecito was fatally injured when she was hit by the northbound Pacific Surfliner at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Butterfly Lane, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The conductor of the northbound Pacific Surfliner told investigators that Enick was walking along the side of the tracks, and the train’s horn was sounded to warn her.

Moments later, she stepped onto the tracks and was struck and fatally injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Hoover said.

