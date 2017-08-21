A woman walking on the railroad tracks near Butterfly Lane in Montecito was struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon.
A woman walking on the railroad tracks near Butterfly Lane in Montecito was struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon. Zack Warburg Noozhawk
A woman walking on the railroad tracks near Butterfly Lane in Montecito was struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon. Zack Warburg Noozhawk

Local

Authorities identify woman killed by train in Montecito

Noozhawk.com

August 21, 2017 02:55 PM

UPDATED August 21, 2017 03:00 PM

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train on Saturday afternoon in Montecito.

Elaine Enick, 62, of Montecito was fatally injured when she was hit by the northbound Pacific Surfliner at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Butterfly Lane, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The conductor of the northbound Pacific Surfliner told investigators that Enick was walking along the side of the tracks, and the train’s horn was sounded to warn her.

Moments later, she stepped onto the tracks and was struck and fatally injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Firefighter from SLO learns to walk again after being paralyzed

Firefighter from SLO learns to walk again after being paralyzed 2:24

Firefighter from SLO learns to walk again after being paralyzed
How Arroyo Grande is honoring beloved fox 1:24

How Arroyo Grande is honoring beloved fox
Ventura surfer wins inaugural World Surf League Pismo Beach Open 1:32

Ventura surfer wins inaugural World Surf League Pismo Beach Open

View More Video