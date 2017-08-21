Arroyo Grande might have a new police chief — and he’s been with the city for 23 years

It looks like Arroyo Grande’s new police chief is coming from inside the department.
City Manager Jim Bergman has recommended the City Council hire Cmdr. Beau Pryor to fill the shoes of former Police Chief Steven Annibali, who retired on Aug. 8 after 10 years with the city, according to a city news release.
Pryor’s starting salary is expected to be $11,502 per month, or roughly $138,024 a year.
He has served as acting chief for the past eight months while Annibali was on medical leave.
“I feel truly blessed to have the opportunity to become the next Chief of Police, following Chief Annibali,” Pryor said. “Chief Annibali brought a wealth of experience to the organization and instilled new professional standards in our fleet, equipment, training, technology and the remodel of our police facility.
“Chief Annibali challenged me to obtain my bachelor’s degree and then mentored me at the rank of Police Commander. These are big shoes to fill and I am up for the challenge of taking the organization to the next level of providing professional police services to the community of Arroyo Grande.”
Pryor has worked for the Arroyo Grande Police Department for 23 years. While working his way up, he served as the city’s first motorcycle traffic officer, a senior police officer, detective, sergeant, detective sergeant and finally commander, according to the release. In addition, Pryor has served as a field training officer, a Special Response Team member and a bicycle patrol officer.
The City Council will consider Pryor’s contract at its meeting Tuesday night. If approved, his first day will be Aug. 25.
