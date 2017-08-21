Right as the eclipse peaked, the clouds parted and the crowd cheered in Atascadero

For most of the morning, about 150 people who gathered to watch Monday’s solar eclipse at the Atascadero Library passed the time chatting and milling around without gazing skyward much at the thick clouds obscuring the sun.

Then, right at the peak around 10:17, the clouds parted, revealing an orange crescent obscured nearly three-quarters by the moon.

The crowd erupted in excitement with children and adults alike pointing at the sight.

“We were leaving because it was too cloudy, but then it became really bright, “said Joseph Yawe of Atascadero. “This young man said, ‘Come back, let’s watch.”

Joe Carro, president of the Central Coast Astronomical Society, was pleased with the number of people who showed up for the event — especially once the marine layer broke in its fortuitous window.

“The turnout was wonderful,” he said. “When the clouds parted, it created a lot of excitement.”

The library distributed viewing glasses, and the astronomical society had three telescopes on hand to give everyone a chance to glimpse the eclipse up close.

The crescent of the solar eclipse at its peak is framed by trees during the viewing Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2017, at the Atascadero Library. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

About half of those in attendance were children. Atascadero kids don’t return to school until Wednesday.

Savanah Hibbert, 11, of Atascadero was unfazed by the cloud cover while waiting earlier in the morning.

“This isn’t just about the eclipse,” she said. “It’s about the good vibes from the eclipse.”

The persistent cloud cover frustrated eclipse viewers throughout San Luis Obispo County, shrouding the view for gatherings at Cal Poly and Cuesta College as well.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible across the entire contiguous United States was June 8, 1919. And it hasn’t been since Feb. 26, 1979, that a total eclipse was visible from any location in mainland U.S.