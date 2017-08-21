Slideshow: 2017 solar eclipse in SLO County

The crescent of the solar eclipse at its peak is framed by trees during the viewing Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2017, at the Atascadero Library. Have a photo of the solar eclipse as seen from SLO County? Share it with us, and we’ll add it to the slideshow! Send it to share@thetribunenews.com.
Joe Johnston
The crescent of the solar eclipse at its peak is is seen Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2017, during the viewing at the Atascadero Library.
Joe Johnston
A view of the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse from Creston.
Jennifer Rose
The Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse as seen from Cuesta College.
Lauren Johnson-Milbourne
View of the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse from Port San Luis Harbor.
Missy Lintner
Jennifer Rose
The Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse as seen from Atascadero.
Mike Olsen
The 2017 solar eclipse as seen from Paso Robles.
Kristen Berndt
View of the Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse from Atascadero.
Sarah Kingsley
A view of the solar eclipse from Brown’s Cycles in Paso Robles.
Dan Cappel
The Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse as seen from Atascadero.
Mike Olsen
Kristen Berndt
A view of the Aug. 21 eclipse from the Atascadero Library.
Sandi Andersen-Tarica
Kristen Berndt
The 2017 solar eclipse as seen from San Gabriel Elementary School in Atascadero.
Jay Slayton
Kids and adults watch the eclipse as it breaks through the clouds Monday morning at the Atascadero Library.
Joe Johnston
Eclipse watchers wait for the clouds to break Monday morning during the viewing at the Atascadero Library.
Joe Johnston
Eclipse watchers wait for the clouds to break Monday morning during the viewing at the Atascadero Library.
Joe Johnston
