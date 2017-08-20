Tawny Galli, (front row, left) swings daugher Shelby, 4, around, while her other daughter, Hannah Galli, 5, dances. Back row: Melanie Whitaker and Avalon Bababinski, both from Atascadero, dance with Nicki Fabian from Paso Robles (back row, right) Saturday evening in Atascadero.
Tawny Galli, (front row, left) swings daugher Shelby, 4, around, while her other daughter, Hannah Galli, 5, dances. Back row: Melanie Whitaker and Avalon Bababinski, both from Atascadero, dance with Nicki Fabian from Paso Robles (back row, right) Saturday evening in Atascadero. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Local

Cruising meets dancing in Atascadero street party

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 20, 2017 4:16 PM

The streets in Atascadero were packed with dancers during Crusin’ Weekend on Saturday night for Dancing in the Streets, a summer concert blowout and dance party. The second annual event went from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring “tons of food, craft beer, wine and margaritas” according to the city website. And, of course, there was plenty of music to get those feet dancing. The schedule had Bleeding Harp playing from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the City Hall Stage; the Martin Paris Band holding forth from 6 to 8:30 on the Entrada Stage; Ricky Montijo & the Mojitos from 7 to 9 on the 805 Boardshop Stage; Bear Market Riot from 8:30 to 10 on the Grape Encounters Empourium Stage; and Burning James and the Funky Flames from 7 to 10 at The Carlton.

