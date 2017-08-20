SLO County weather forecast for the week of August 21

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The Central Coast will see “Fogust” for the eclipse.
The marine layer will deepen in response to a trough of low pressure off the California coastline. Low clouds with fog and mist will develop in the coastal regions during the night and morning, with only partial afternoon clearing along the coastline. In fact, even the North County will be shrouded in low clouds during the early morning, but skies should clear by the time of the eclipse (just for the North County); it’s probably going to be cloudy and overcast along the coastline and coastal valleys. This pattern will continue into Wednesday.
A trough of low pressure will remain in place until Wednesday; on Thursday, high pressure will build over California, producing increasing northwesterly winds. Consequently, these winds will help thin out marine layer, producing much greater amounts of sunshine throughout the coastal regions during the late morning and afternoon.
Surf report
A 2-to-4-foot northwesterly swell (with 8-to-11-second period) will continue through Wednesday, but with increasing northwesterly winds expected Thursday, generating a 5-to-7-foot northwesterly sea and swell (with 5-to-10-second period) from Thursday into Saturday.
Absolutely stellar fishing and diving conditions will be in place through Wednesday; then crazy northwesterly winds will produce that 5-to-7-foot northwesterly sea and swell. Fishers are going to be bummed out, but the kite surfers are going to love it.
Safety message: Please practice great caution when looking at the eclipse using an eye-safety mechanism.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55 87
56 90
54 91
54 90
55 91
55 92
57 94
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
59 76
57 78
58 77
56 78
57 80
57 79
58 80
