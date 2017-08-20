Local

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Aug. 21, 2017

Tribune staff

August 20, 2017 12:05 PM

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Confirmation of Cmdr. Beau Pryor as new chief of police; update on tourism business improvement district; consideration of James Way Oak Habitat and Wildlife Preserve Trail project; consider short-term parking restrictions in The Village.

Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Consideration of a council subcommittee to review council policies and procedures, and advisory board bylaws.

Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Review off-leash dog regulations; council compensation review and direction.

Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Consider allowing public art on NCSD facilities; confirm Stage IV water shortage conditions and continue Stage III response actions.

Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Continued public hearing on a conditional use permit to install a new wireless telecommunication facility on a utility pole on the northeast corner of 32nd and Spring streets. Consider a request to establish a 9,960-square-foot office building with a storage yard on 2.78 acres on Dallons Drive west of Golden Hill Road.

Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658.

