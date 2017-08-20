Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Kellanie Scott, 26, of San Mateo. Scott may be in the San Luis Obispo County area, police said.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Kellanie Scott, 26, of San Mateo. Scott may be in the San Luis Obispo County area, police said. San Mateo Police Department
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Kellanie Scott, 26, of San Mateo. Scott may be in the San Luis Obispo County area, police said. San Mateo Police Department

Local

Missing San Mateo woman and her son may be in SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 20, 2017 11:36 AM

A San Mateo woman who was last seen Tuesday may be in San Luis Obispo County, police said.

Kellanie Scott, 26, was last seen picking her 9-month-old son, Wesley, up from day care in San Mateo on Tuesday, police said. She has not been in contact with her immediate family.

Police believe Scott could be in San Luis Obispo County, specifically in the Atascadero area, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Scott also has contacts in Contra Costa and Alameda counties, according to police.

The San Mateo Police Department, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, has made multiple attempts to find Scott and check on her and her son’s welfare, police said. The pair are listed as missing and at-risk until authorities can find them.

Scott is described as an African-American woman who is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. Her son is described as a 9-month-old African-American child. They could be in a blue Toyota Rav4 with a license plate ending in -517, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7700 and ask for the on-duty watch commander, or to contact their local law enforcement.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:20

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss
Central Coast Alumni for Recovery co-founder talks about his dark path with drugs 2:42

Central Coast Alumni for Recovery co-founder talks about his dark path with drugs
74 years after his death, this WWII Marine has finally been laid to rest 2:25

74 years after his death, this WWII Marine has finally been laid to rest

View More Video