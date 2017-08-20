Missing San Mateo woman and her son may be in SLO County

A San Mateo woman who was last seen Tuesday may be in San Luis Obispo County, police said.
Kellanie Scott, 26, was last seen picking her 9-month-old son, Wesley, up from day care in San Mateo on Tuesday, police said. She has not been in contact with her immediate family.
Police believe Scott could be in San Luis Obispo County, specifically in the Atascadero area, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Scott also has contacts in Contra Costa and Alameda counties, according to police.
The San Mateo Police Department, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, has made multiple attempts to find Scott and check on her and her son’s welfare, police said. The pair are listed as missing and at-risk until authorities can find them.
Scott is described as an African-American woman who is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. Her son is described as a 9-month-old African-American child. They could be in a blue Toyota Rav4 with a license plate ending in -517, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7700 and ask for the on-duty watch commander, or to contact their local law enforcement.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
