Voting deadline approaching in SLO housing policy special election

Tuesday is the voting deadline in San Luis Obispo’s special election related to housing policy.
Voters can hand deliver their ballots to the Government Center at 1055 Monterey St., Room D120, or request replacement ballots if they wish to make a correction. Ballots may be dropped off Tuesday only at designated drop-off locations between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Drop-off locations include: Laguna Lake Mobile Estates at 1801 Prefumo Canyon Rd.; Unity Christ Church of San Luis Obispo at 1130 Orcutt Rd.; and Zion Lutheran Fellowship Hall at 1010 Foothill Blvd.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 22 and received by the county Clerk-Recorder within three days of election day.
If adopted, the new law would prohibit city housing policy that discriminates on the basis of factors such as age, gender, sexual identity, disability, income and owner or renter status. The City Council believes the new policy would create legal loopholes that undermine affordable housing programs.
For more information, call 805-781-5228.
