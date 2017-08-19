20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 20

Adventures With Nature: Lagoon Walk
10 a.m. to noon
Learn about the history, native plants and animals of the Oceano Lagoon. No pets. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
Adventures With Nature: Sea Otter Experience
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Learn about sea otters with the help of docents Handicap accessible. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Hidden Gems: Selections from the Permanent Collection’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mixed media that offers a glimpse of the Central Coast’s visual history. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
‘Sharon’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photographs by Leon Borensztein. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Kyle Williams
1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic pop. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Ice Cream Social
1 to 4 p.m.
Learn about local farmers while crafting custom sundaes with locally made ice cream, gelato and sorbet. Windrose Farm, 5750 El Pharo Drive, Paso Robles. $25. www.farmsteaded.com.
St. Patrick’s Parish Summer Festival
1:30 to 7 p.m.
Live bands. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-2680.
‘Nunsense’
2 p.m.
A musical by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.
Paul K. Chappell
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Presentation on “Why World Peace is Possible” by Capt. Paul K. Chappell. St. James Episcopal Church, 1335 Oak St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-400-0182.
‘Dancin’ 2017’
2 to 5 p.m.
The Academy of Dance recital. Cal Poly - Performing Arts Center , Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. $18 to $36. 805-756-4849.
18th Annual Jazz Concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Darrell Voss and the Real Time All Stars. St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. $25. 805-528-0654.
Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.
Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. 805-473-4580.
‘Pirates of Pirates Cove’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Murder mystery dinner theater. F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House, 750 Mattie Road., Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘The Karaoke Kid’
6 p.m.
‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Jam with Charlie Foppiano
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Open mic and jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Corners of the Mouth presents El Habib Aloui from Morocco and Youssef Aloui of Morro Bay. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
Symphony at Sunset
7 to 10 p.m.
Opera San Luis Obispo orchestra and soloists. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-286-3680.
‘Inclusivity: The Ivy Bottini Story’
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Play about legendary American activist Ivy Bottini. Coincides with an exhibition of her paintings. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15 to $45. 805-238-9800.
‘Nice Town, Normal People’
7:30 p.m.
Graduates of Arroyo Grande High School explore the idea of “home” in Arroyo Grande. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-801-5023.
‘Disney’s Newsies the Musical’
8 p.m.
Based on the 1992 movie. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. $40.50 to $51.50. 805-922-8313.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments