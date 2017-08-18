Five-month gas pipeline project to affect traffic near Firestone Walker in Paso Robles

The Southern California Gas Company will begin an $8 million pipeline upgrade project Monday on the west side of Highway 101 near Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso Robles.
The project will replace approximately 2,444 feet of natural gas piping on Vine Street from Cuerno Lago Way to Ramada Drive.
The replacement is expected to take about five months, weather and other factors permitting, according to a gas company news release.
Work will be carried out in sections. While each section is under construction, northbound and southbound traffic on Vine Street will be reduced to one lane in and around the construction zone. Northbound travel on Ramada Drive near the parking lot of the Firestone Brewery will also be reduced to one lane during the work.
Lane reductions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Customers are not expected to experience any service interruptions, though SoCalGas says residents and local businesses may occasionally smell an odor and hear work-related noise around the construction site.
For further information, call the SoCalGas call center at 1-800-427-2200.
